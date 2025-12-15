Insider track: PM’s engagement style

PM’s engagement style

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent dinner for NDA MPs at his former official residence offered a few telling moments about his approach to engagement. One scene that set tongues wagging featured the Prime Minister walking alongside a Cabinet minister, his hand briefly resting on the minister’s shoulder. Such gestures from Modi are rare, which is why they rarely go unnoticed. A cautious NDA MP said it hinted at a level of comfort or trust, adding that the minister’s visible role in the recent Bihar Assembly elections may have registered. Throughout the evening, Modi worked the room, greeting MPs, asking after families, and exchanging pleasantries. Veterans recalled a similar shoulder-touch moment with Yogi Adityanath during an earlier campaign. With the BJP set to pick a new national president after finalising its Uttar Pradesh state chief, party insiders say the Prime Minister is quietly assessing leadership strengths through understated, personal methods.

Rahul’s cake walk wins smiles

Amid the grind of the ongoing Parliament session, Rahul Gandhi added a warm, personal touch during the birthday celebration of his mother and CPP leader Sonia Gandhi. Rushing to his office in the Old Parliament House for the cake-cutting, Gandhi suddenly made a U-turn and headed towards Makar Dwar instead. Much to the surprise of those watching, he walked straight up to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, took him by the hand, and escorted him — along with Dimple Yadav and other SP MPs — to the celebration. Asked later about the cake, Akhilesh smiled and said it was “tasty”. Moments later, Gandhi was seen taking DMK MP Kanimozhi along for a slice. The gesture did not go unnoticed.