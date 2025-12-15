Insider track: PM’s engagement style

PM’s engagement style
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent dinner for NDA MPs at his former official residence offered a few telling moments about his approach to engagement. One scene that set tongues wagging featured the Prime Minister walking alongside a Cabinet minister, his hand briefly resting on the minister’s shoulder. Such gestures from Modi are rare, which is why they rarely go unnoticed. A cautious NDA MP said it hinted at a level of comfort or trust, adding that the minister’s visible role in the recent Bihar Assembly elections may have registered. Throughout the evening, Modi worked the room, greeting MPs, asking after families, and exchanging pleasantries. Veterans recalled a similar shoulder-touch moment with Yogi Adityanath during an earlier campaign. With the BJP set to pick a new national president after finalising its Uttar Pradesh state chief, party insiders say the Prime Minister is quietly assessing leadership strengths through understated, personal methods.
Rahul’s cake walk wins smiles
Amid the grind of the ongoing Parliament session, Rahul Gandhi added a warm, personal touch during the birthday celebration of his mother and CPP leader Sonia Gandhi. Rushing to his office in the Old Parliament House for the cake-cutting, Gandhi suddenly made a U-turn and headed towards Makar Dwar instead. Much to the surprise of those watching, he walked straight up to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, took him by the hand, and escorted him — along with Dimple Yadav and other SP MPs — to the celebration. Asked later about the cake, Akhilesh smiled and said it was “tasty”. Moments later, Gandhi was seen taking DMK MP Kanimozhi along for a slice. The gesture did not go unnoticed.
Quiet pitch for Chinese tech hands
Big players in the solar energy sector are knocking on the government’s doors, seeking visa clearances for Chinese technical experts. With approvals moving at a crawl, executives say project timelines are beginning to fray. Industry insiders point out that many specialised engineering skills needed for large-scale solar installations remain concentrated among Chinese professionals, leaving firms with few short-term alternatives. As delays start to translate into higher costs, companies have stepped up their engagement, though carefully and out of the public eye. Sources say representations are being made through established channels, with a sense of urgency but little noise. For now, the file remains open, and the industry is watching closely to see which way the Centre leans.
Bengal needs a different playbook
Another round of digital brainstorming for West Bengal recently brought BJP IT Cell members to Bengaluru. Though the meeting stayed off the radar, it drew social media managers from across the country. The consensus was clear: what worked in Bihar may not work in Bengal. While issues like “Vande Mataram” are being pushed politically to counter Mamata Banerjee and the Congress, the social media team is searching for something extra. A Bengal-based manager admitted that the Special Intensive Revision has failed to gain traction. With presentations due before the Prime Minister and Amit Shah by the month-end, pressure is mounting. A strategist close to the PMO quipped that Bengalis, who eat a lot of fish, have sharper minds and are not easily persuaded, while language barriers pose a challenge for BJP leaders from the Hindi-speaking belt.
Fever or not, Shah takes the floor
A bout of fever failed to keep Amit Shah away from the thick of parliamentary battle during the Lok Sabha discussion on electoral reforms. Despite being unwell, the senior BJP leader chose to take on the Opposition head-on, delivering a forceful response on the SIR issue. NDA MPs later remarked, half-jokingly, that his intervention shifted the mood of the House and preceded the Opposition walkout. Point by point, Shah countered allegations of vote manipulation. Sources said he had been advised to rest but remained determined to speak, with his temperature reportedly rising to 102 degrees.
MIB overdrive on govt outreach
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting appears to be firmly in overdrive when it comes to the government’s publicity and outreach efforts. Officials say communication plans and event schedules circulated by the MIB are sometimes acted upon even before other ministries are fully looped in. Officers from the ministry are said to be seeking quick inputs and clearances from communication wings elsewhere, often within timelines of 24 hours or less. One information officer summed it up with a wry smile, invoking the phrase “Muddai sust, gawaah chust”. The suggestion: while principal departments may move at a measured pace, the publicity machinery is already several steps ahead.