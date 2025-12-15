Jaipur Diary: Bhajanlal projects ‘CM of common man’ image

Bhajanlal projects ‘CM of common man’ image

The political churn in Rajasthan shows no sign of easing. Two years ago, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah surprised everyone by appointing Bhajanlal Sharma—a low-profile BJP worker and debutant MLA—as the Chief Minister. As his government nears its two-year mark, Sharma has stepped up efforts to project himself as a “Chief Minister of the common man.” His recent inspection of Rajasthan Sampark control room, where he spoke directly to citizens, has led to much buzz. Also, his approval of probes against senior officials over Jal Jeevan Mission irregularities is being seen as an effort to project a ‘zero-tolerance stance on corruption’.

Rajasthan Congress set for another Gehlot-Pilot face-off?

The Rajasthan unit of the Congress party is facing a major transition. State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra has completed his five-year tenure. Preparations are on to appoint a new state chief and speculation is rife over whether Congress General Secretary Sachin Pilot’s much-anticipated return to Raj politics will materialise now. This has also revived questions about the future of Pilot’s bitter rival Ashok Gehlot. Will Rajasthan witness another Gehlot-Pilot face-off? Will Gehlot get an organisational role in Delhi? Pilot’s return as state PCC President is widely expected. Further, Harish Chaudhary, and C.P. Joshi are also in the fray.

Jaipur cops fall ill after eating carrot halwa

Nearly a dozen cops in Jaipur fell ill after eating carrot halwa. The police personnel complained of stomach pain and vomiting after consuming the halwa and had to be admitted to different hospitals across the city. The carrot halwa was reportedly ordered from Shankar Misthan Bhandar while samosas were sourced from Sodhani Sweets. After the incident, a team led by Jaipur CMHO Dr Ravi Shekhawat inspected both establishments on Tonk Road. Although no carrot halwa was found at Shankar Misthan Bhandar, the ingredients used to prepare it were present. Food samples were later collected and sent to a laboratory.

