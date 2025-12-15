J&K LG Manoj Sinha sacks 103 firemen over 2020 recruitment scam

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday sacked 103 firemen in the Fire and Emergency Services Department. The action was taken after an Anti-Corruption Bureau investigation established that their recruitment was illegal and fraudulently manipulated.

The Lt Governor's administration had constituted an Inquiry Committee on December 12, 2022, to examine allegations of irregularities in the recruitment process of Firemen/Fireman drivers conducted in 2020 by the Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES) Department.

The Inquiry committee, after detailed examination, recommended a criminal investigation by J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) into allegations of paper leakage, manipulation of results and tampering with official records.

The ACB during its investigation confirmed large-scale tampering in OMR sheets, fabricated scanned images of answer sheets, and illegal manipulation of merit lists, conclusively confirming manipulation of results in favour of 106 candidates.

They were awarded marks far in excess of what they actually secured, and tampered with digital evidence.