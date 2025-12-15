Kabaddi player shot dead in middle of Mohali tournament, gunmen open fire in packed arena

CHANDIGARH: A 30-year-old kabaddi player-cum-promoter died after unidentified gunmen opened fire on him after he arrived with his team to take part in a tournament in Mohali on Monday, police said.

Kanwar Digvijay Singh alias Rana Balachauria was critically injured in the attack and was rushed to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali where he was declared dead, police said.

The incident took place at Sohana in Mohali where a private kabaddi tournament had been going on for the past few days, SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said.

A statement issued by the hospital said, “Mr Kanwar Digvijay Singh, a 30-year-old kabaddi player, was brought to the Fortis Hospital, Mohali, at 6:05 pm with gunshot injuries. Despite immediate clinical assessment, he was declared brought dead.”

The SSP told reporters that the assailants were 2-3 in number, who reportedly fled on a motorcycle after the incident.

Asked if there was any enmity angle or gang rivalry behind the killing, the SSP said, “The matter is under investigation.”