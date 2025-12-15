Manipur Congress mocks BJP MLAs’ Delhi meet as ‘crash course’ to justify failures

GUWAHATI: The Congress in Manipur on Monday launched a sharp attack on the BJP, describing the recent meeting of the party’s legislators in New Delhi as “crash courses on how to justify administrative failures back home.”

As many as 34 BJP MLAs attended the meeting with the party’s central leadership on Sunday, where discussions were held on “peace and progress” in the ethnic violence-hit state.

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra Singh took to X to criticise the exercise, sharing photographs from the meeting and writing, “Instead of restoring law and order in Manipur, the BJP has reduced its MLAs to students, attending crash courses in Delhi on how to justify administrative failures back home.”