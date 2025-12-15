MGNREGA rename row: Tharoor calls controversy ‘unfortunate’

Even as the Congress sharpened its attack on the Centre over the proposed repeal and renaming of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), senior party leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday described the controversy surrounding the move as “unfortunate”, triggering unease within his own party.

In a post on X, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said the debate had been framed in a misleading manner, arguing that the ideas being invoked by the government were not antithetical to Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy. Tharoor was responding to the Centre’s plan to repeal MGNREGA and replace it with a new law titled the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB–G RAM G) Bill, 2025.

“The controversy over renaming MGNREGA in the Govt’s proposed new G-RAM-G Bill is unfortunate,” Tharoor wrote. “The concept of Gram Swaraj and the ideal of Ram Rajya were never competing forces; they were the twin pillars of Gandhiji’s consciousness.”

He added that projecting the change as a rejection of Gandhi’s legacy ignored this “profound symbiosis” and cautioned against “creating a division where none existed”. Tharoor noted that the Mahatma’s final breath invoking “Ram” symbolised this harmony.

However, as criticism mounted online, a user sought clarity from Tharoor on whether his objection was to the renaming itself or to the controversy it had sparked. In response, the Congress MP clarified that he was opposed to removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the flagship rural employment scheme.

“It’s pretty clear that I am objecting to replacing the Mahatma’s name. Read my tweet,” Tharoor replied, underlining that the third sentence of his post explicitly made that point.

Reports say that within the Congress Tharoor’s remarks drew a sharp reaction from party sources, who said he should make his position clearer at a time when the Opposition was united in criticising the government’s move. The party has accused the Centre of undermining a landmark welfare programme and erasing the legacy of a law closely associated with the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).