North India to experience warmer winter days amid record cold nights, air pollution

NEW DELHI: An unexpected spell of warmer winter days is expected in North India leading up to Christmas, primarily due to weaker western disturbances (WD) and the presence of an anticyclonic system over western India. However, night will be colder than normal. Moreover, Delhi recorded its coldest average minimum temperature for the first half of December in the past 14 years.

Weather experts predict that maximum daytime temperatures in many areas of Northwest, Western, and Central India will rise by 3°C to 7°C above normal, especially between December 15 and December 22.

Over the past three days, the average maximum temperature in Delhi and surrounding areas has increased up to 4°C during the day. Nonetheless, data indicates that Delhi experienced its coldest night in 14 years during the first half of December, with an average minimum temperature of 7.74°C.

Experts attribute this weather pattern to the prevalence of strong anticyclonic systems over western India combined with limited activity from Western Disturbances.