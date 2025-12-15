North India to experience warmer winter days amid record cold nights, air pollution

NEW DELHI: An unexpected spell of warmer winter days is expected in North India leading up to Christmas, primarily due to weaker western disturbances (WD) and the presence of an anticyclonic system over western India. However, night will be colder than normal. Moreover, Delhi recorded its coldest average minimum temperature for the first half of December in the past 14 years.
Weather experts predict that maximum daytime temperatures in many areas of Northwest, Western, and Central India will rise by 3°C to 7°C above normal, especially between December 15 and December 22.
Over the past three days, the average maximum temperature in Delhi and surrounding areas has increased up to 4°C during the day. Nonetheless, data indicates that Delhi experienced its coldest night in 14 years during the first half of December, with an average minimum temperature of 7.74°C.
Experts attribute this weather pattern to the prevalence of strong anticyclonic systems over western India combined with limited activity from Western Disturbances.
“Anticyclonic activities over the western region of the Indian subcontinent are pushing dry winds toward the central and southern regions, causing a cold wave in places like Telangana and North Karnataka. However, these dry winds are unable to penetrate the dense smog that is prevalent over Northwest India,” said Dr. K J Ramesh, former Director General of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
In the past two days, the speed of the dry winds has decreased, exacerbating the severe levels of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.
IMD stated in its bulletin that no significant changes in weather are expected, particularly in the plains, over the next week despite the back-to-back arrival of weaker WD.
While these disturbances will not bring the much-needed rainfall to the plains, they will lead to widespread mid- to high-level clouding over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi, further worsening air pollution by thickening the smog over the Indo-Gangetic plains.
“These WDs will not help but it will further destabilize the atmosphere by obstructing the flow of Northwest winds. The cloud cover traps pollution beneath it, leaving no opportunity for it to escape. Severe Air Quality Index (AQI) levels are expected to persist in North India tonight and tomorrow, with low visibility conditions in the morning due to smog,” noted Navdeep Dahiya, an independent weather expert. He added that conditions may improve slightly on Tuesday once the Northwest winds resume.
Reports also indicate that higher sea surface temperatures, around 28–30°C, in the Bay of Bengal and the North Indian Ocean are contributing to elevated winter air temperatures across the Indian subcontinent.
Meanwhile, the IMD mentioned that light snowfall is expected over the higher reaches of the Himalayas. Furthermore, cold wave conditions are likely to continue at isolated places in Telangana and Interior Karnataka for the next two days.
