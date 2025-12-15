PM Modi condoles death of veteran Assam journalist PG Baruah

GUWAHATI: Prafulla Govinda Baruah, a doyen of journalism in Assam, passed away on Sunday night due to age-related ailments. He was 93.
Baruah is survived by his wife and two daughters.
Born in Dibrugarh in upper Assam, Baruah was a Padma Shri awardee and served as the editor of The Assam Tribune, founded by his father, the late Radha Govinda Baruah.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were among the leaders who mourned his demise.
“Saddened by the passing away of Shri PG Baruah ji, Editor and Managing Director of The Assam Tribune Group. He will be remembered for his contribution to the media world. He was also passionate about furthering Assam’s progress and popularising the state’s culture. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister posted on X.
Chief Minister Sarma described Baruah as a towering figure in Assam’s journalistic landscape.
“His lifelong dedication to principled journalism and his immense contribution to literature, education and public life will always be cherished. Deepest condolences to his bereaved family, colleagues and countless admirers,” Sarma wrote on X.