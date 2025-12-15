PM Modi condoles death of veteran Assam journalist PG Baruah

GUWAHATI: Prafulla Govinda Baruah, a doyen of journalism in Assam, passed away on Sunday night due to age-related ailments. He was 93.

Baruah is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Born in Dibrugarh in upper Assam, Baruah was a Padma Shri awardee and served as the editor of The Assam Tribune, founded by his father, the late Radha Govinda Baruah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were among the leaders who mourned his demise.