PM Modi embarks on three-nation tour to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday embarked on a three-nation tour of Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman, a visit aimed at deepening India’s engagement with countries that share long standing civilisational links and strong contemporary bilateral relations with New Delhi.
In his departure statement, Modi said the visit would focus on strengthening political, economic and people-to-people ties across West Asia and Africa. “Today, I am embarking on a three-nation visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Sultanate of Oman, three nations with which India shares both age-old civilizational ties, as well as extensive contemporary bilateral relations,” he said.
The Prime Minister’s first stop is Jordan, which he is visiting at the invitation of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein. The visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. “This historic visit will mark 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries,” Modi said.
During his stay in Amman, Modi will hold talks with King Abdullah II, Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II. He is also scheduled to interact with members of the Indian community in Jordan, whom he described as having made “significant contributions” to bilateral ties.
From Jordan, Modi will travel to Ethiopia on his first-ever visit to the African nation, at the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. Modi will hold discussions with Abiy Ahmed and meet the Indian diaspora in Ethiopia.
A key highlight of the visit will be Modi’s address to a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament. He said he looked forward to sharing his views on “India’s journey as the ‘Mother of Democracy’ and the value that the India–Ethiopia partnership can bring to the Global South.”
The final leg of the tour will take Modi to Oman, marking 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and the Sultanate. In Muscat, the Prime Minister will meet the Sultan of Oman to discuss ways to strengthen the strategic partnership, including commercial and economic cooperation.