PM Modi embarks on three-nation tour to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday embarked on a three-nation tour of Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman, a visit aimed at deepening India’s engagement with countries that share long standing civilisational links and strong contemporary bilateral relations with New Delhi.

In his departure statement, Modi said the visit would focus on strengthening political, economic and people-to-people ties across West Asia and Africa. “Today, I am embarking on a three-nation visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Sultanate of Oman, three nations with which India shares both age-old civilizational ties, as well as extensive contemporary bilateral relations,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s first stop is Jordan, which he is visiting at the invitation of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein. The visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. “This historic visit will mark 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries,” Modi said.