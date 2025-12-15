Policeman killed, terrorist ‘injured’ in J&K gunfight

JAMMU: A policeman was killed and a terrorist believed to be injured in a gunfight in a remote forest village in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening.

The gunfight has stopped but the area has been put under security cordon and escape routes have been plugged to neutralise the holed-up terrorists.

The encounter erupted at village Soan of the hilly district when forces launched a search operation following information about the presence of three terrorists believed to be affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit.

IGP, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti said the contact was established with the terrorists after police received input. “Joint team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of police along with Army and CRPF are on job,” the officer said. In another post, the IGP said, “A very small SOG team engaged the terrorists! Combing of the forest has been impeded due to darkness and treacherous terrain.”

Officials said SOG personnel, identified as Amjad Pathan, died after he sustained injuries in the encounter.