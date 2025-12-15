Punjab Congress president Warring moves HC seeking videography of Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti vote counting

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking mandatory videography of the counting of votes for the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, scheduled to be held on Wednesday, following polling on December 14.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Warring on Monday through advocate Nikhil Ghai. It states that "the absence of mandatory videography during counting renders the process opaque and vulnerable to arbitrariness and manipulation, potentially undermining public confidence in grassroots democracy. It invokes constitutional provisions, including Articles 14 (equality), 21 (right to life and liberty), and 243K (powers of State Election Commission), asserting that free and fair elections are part of the basic structure of the Constitution.” The court is scheduled to hear the public interest litigation on Tuesday.

Ghai said on the petitioner’s behalf that the counting of votes was an integral and decisive stage of the election process, continuing until the declaration of results.

The petitioner contended that the absence of videography rendered the process opaque and vulnerable to arbitrariness and allegations of manipulation, thereby eroding public confidence in democratic institutions.