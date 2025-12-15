Punjab Police arrests two gangster-turned-terrorists linked with BKI from Mumbai

CHANDIGARH: In a major inter-state operation carried out in coordination with central agencies, Punjab Police have arrested two gangster-turned-terrorists linked to the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) from Mumbai, officials said on Monday.

The arrested men have been identified as Sajan Masih, a resident of Veroke village in Gurdaspur district, and Sukhdev Kumar alias Munish Bedi, a resident of Lahori Gate in Amritsar. Both were allegedly operating from overseas locations before their arrest.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the two accused had a long criminal history, with multiple cases registered against them for murder, attempt to murder, offences under the Arms Act, use of explosives, and provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at police stations in Batala and Amritsar.

According to Yadav, the arrested men were key operatives of Pakistan-based ISI-supported terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda and USA-based BKI operative Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, who is currently detained. “They were operating from overseas locations, including Dubai and Armenia, while attempting to orchestrate criminal and terror activities in Punjab,” he said.

The DGP said Punjab Police had issued Look Out Circulars (LOCs) and Red Corner Notices against several wanted criminals who had taken refuge abroad, which helped in tracking and apprehending the two accused.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the duo was part of a BKI-linked network responsible for multiple grenade attacks on police stations in Amritsar and Batala, as well as the killings of Hardeep Singh of Jourrian Kalan and Ravi Kumar, a kiryana store owner from Dera Baba Nanak. Yadav added that Sajan Masih was also coordinating with another key associate, Shamsher Shera alias Honey, who is currently based in Armenia.

Sharing operational details, AIG SSOC Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann said the arrests were made following specific intelligence inputs developed in close coordination with central agencies. A joint team of the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, and Counter Intelligence, Pathankot, was swiftly dispatched to Mumbai and took the accused into custody immediately after they landed from abroad.

Mann said the arrested men were actively involved in providing logistical support, funding channels and strategic direction to foot soldiers operating in Punjab.

Both accused have been arrested in connection with FIR No. 47 dated August 25, 2025, registered under Sections 25, 29 and 30 of the Arms Act and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station SSOC Amritsar.