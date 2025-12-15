Rajasthan freezes MLA fund accounts amid bribery allegations, launches parallel probes

JAIPUR: The seizure of MLA Local Area Development fund accounts belonging to three legislators marked the first major action by the Rajasthan government on Monday after allegations surfaced of hefty commissions being demanded in exchange for sanctioning works under the scheme.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma ordered a time-bound inquiry and directed an IAS-led committee, headed by ACS (Home) Bhaskar A. Sawant, to submit its report within 15 days, while the Assembly’s Ethics Committee will conduct a parallel probe.

The allegations pertain to BJP MLA from Khinvsar Revantram Danga, Congress MLA from Hindaun Anita Jatav, and Independent MLA from Bayana Ritu Banawat. The accusations of taking commissions in return for recommending works from MLA funds reportedly came to light on Sunday, prompting the Chief Minister to reprimand the legislators.

On the directions of the BJP’s central leadership, state BJP president Madan Rathore issued a show-cause notice to Revantram Danga, seeking a reply within three days. Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara issued a notice to Anita Jatav, asking her to respond within seven days.

The Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) is also in the process of forming a three-member inquiry committee, which will submit its report to Dotasara within a week.