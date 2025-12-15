Ram Janmabhoomi movement leader Dr Ramvilas Vedanti passes away at 67

LUCKNOW: Former BJP MP and senior saint Dr Ram Vilas Das Vedanti (67), a prominent figure of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district early on Monday.

Dr Vedanti had been admitted to Rewa’s Super Speciality Hospital for the past two days. On Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla had planned to airlift him to AIIMS, Bhopal, for advanced treatment, but the air ambulance could not be deployed due to adverse weather conditions. His health deteriorated subsequently, and he passed away at 12.20 am on Monday.

Earlier, Dr Vedanti had travelled from Ayodhya to Delhi on December 7 and attended a meeting of the VHP’s Central Margdarshak Mandal on December 10. From Delhi, he reached Rewa, where a Ramkatha discourse by him was underway at Bhatwa village near Lalgaon. The programme had been scheduled to continue till December 17.

His successor, Mahant Raghavesh Das Vedanti, said the mortal remains were being taken to Ayodhya, where the last rites would be performed with full religious rituals.