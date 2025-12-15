Ram Janmabhoomi movement leader Dr Ramvilas Vedanti passes away at 67

LUCKNOW: Former BJP MP and senior saint Dr Ram Vilas Das Vedanti (67), a prominent figure of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district early on Monday.
Dr Vedanti had been admitted to Rewa’s Super Speciality Hospital for the past two days. On Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla had planned to airlift him to AIIMS, Bhopal, for advanced treatment, but the air ambulance could not be deployed due to adverse weather conditions. His health deteriorated subsequently, and he passed away at 12.20 am on Monday.
Earlier, Dr Vedanti had travelled from Ayodhya to Delhi on December 7 and attended a meeting of the VHP’s Central Margdarshak Mandal on December 10. From Delhi, he reached Rewa, where a Ramkatha discourse by him was underway at Bhatwa village near Lalgaon. The programme had been scheduled to continue till December 17.
His successor, Mahant Raghavesh Das Vedanti, said the mortal remains were being taken to Ayodhya, where the last rites would be performed with full religious rituals.
Born on October 7, 1958, Dr Ramvilas Das Vedanti was a disciple of Mahant Abhiram Das of Hanumangarhi. He resided at Hindu Dham, Naya Ghat, in Ayodhya, and also headed an ashram known as Vashishth Bhawan. For several decades, he recited Ramkatha before Ramlala and at Hanumangarhi, and was widely regarded as a distinguished Sanskrit scholar and a leading saint associated with Ayodhya.
Dr Vedanti played a significant role in the Ram temple movement. He was a member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and later served as its Executive President. He was also a two-time Member of Parliament on a BJP ticket, having represented Machhlishahr in Jaunpur district in 1996 and Pratapgarh in the 12th Lok Sabha. In the 1998 Lok Sabha elections, he won the Pratapgarh seat by a large margin, defeating Congress candidate Ratna Singh.
A native of Gudhwa village in Rewa district, Dr Vedanti lost his mother at the age of two. His father, Ram Suman Tripathi, was a priest and guru of former Union Minister Arjun Singh. Dr Vedanti arrived in Ayodhya at the age of 12 and devoted his life to religious and social service.
His role in the demolition of the disputed structure on December 6, 1992, remained controversial, as he had publicly admitted to ordering the demolition and was named as an accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. However, his statement was widely seen as an attempt to shield senior BJP leaders. In 2020, a special CBI court acquitted him, ruling that there was no conspiracy behind the demolition.
Condoling his death, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote on X: "The passing of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan's key pillar, former MP, and revered saint of Vashishtha Ashram at Shri Ayodhya Dham, Dr Ramvilas Vedanti Ji Maharaj, to Goloka is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world and Sanatan culture. Humble tribute to him! His departure marks the end of an era."
"His life of sacrifice, dedicated to the service of religion, society, and nation, is an inspiration to us all. We pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and bestow strength upon the grief-stricken disciples and followers to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!" he added.
According to his disciples, Dr Vedanti regarded the consecration of the Ram temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the fulfilment of two major resolutions of his life. Political observers note that he significantly altered the political landscape of Pratapgarh district, becoming the first BJP leader to win the seat by mobilising support around the Ram temple movement.