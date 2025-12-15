Ram Temple Trust to seek SC’s title suit evidence for museum preservation

LUCKNOW: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to seek the return of key evidence and documents related to the Ram Janmabhoomi–Babri Masjid title suit from the Supreme Court of India, with plans to preserve them in a museum being developed within the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex in Ayodhya.

The materials include evidence and documents that formed the basis of the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict delivered on November 9, 2019, which settled the long-standing dispute.

According to Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee and a former IAS officer, all archaeological and historical evidence recovered during excavations conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India is currently in the custody of the Supreme Court. The Trust will formally write to the court requesting that these documents and artefacts be handed over to it for preservation.

Misra, who was in Ayodhya, said that as there was now no legal challenge to the verdict, the Trust aimed to preserve the complete historical record for posterity.

According to Misra, a museum with special galleries is being constructed within the Ram Temple complex. These galleries will present episodes from the Ramayana period and display artefacts recovered during archaeological excavations.

An MoU is being finalised with IIT-Madras for the scientific design, presentation and construction of the museum and its galleries.