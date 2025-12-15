Two CoBRA personnel critically injured in Maoist IED blasts in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Two personnel of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were critically injured in separate improvised explosive device (IED) blasts triggered by Maoists inside Saranda forest in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred during a search operation in the Baliba forest area under Chotanagra police station limits. The injured jawans, identified as Alakh Das and Narayan Das of the 209 CoBRA Battalion, were airlifted to Ranchi for advanced medical treatment.

According to police, the first IED blast took place around 1.45 pm, injuring Alakh Das. While security forces were evacuating him, another IED exploded at about 3.15 pm, injuring Narayan Das, who had moved in to assist his colleague. West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Amit Renu confirmed the incident and said the blasts occurred during an anti-Maoist operation in the Saranda forest.

“Two CoBRA personnel of the 209 Battalion were injured in IED blasts. They have been airlifted to Ranchi for better treatment,” the SP said, adding that IEDs planted by Maoists have become a major operational challenge for security forces in the dense forest region.

Notably, Maoist presence in Jharkhand is now largely limited to the Saranda jungles, after they were pushed out from other pockets of the state. Officials estimate that around 60 to 65 Maoists are currently hiding in the Saranda region, where thousands of IEDs have reportedly been planted.

Joint operation by CRPF, J’khand cops under way

A joint operation by the CRPF and Jharkhand Police has been underway in the Kolhan and Saranda forest areas of Chaibasa since November 2022, following intelligence inputs about the presence of senior Maoist leaders.