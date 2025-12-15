Uttarakhand pioneers wellness tourism with first-ever naturopathy hospitals

DEHRADUN: In a significant move to boost wellness tourism, Uttarakhand is preparing to establish its first dedicated Naturopathy Hospitals, designed on the lines of luxury resorts where patients will be treated using natural therapies without conventional medication.
The state's AYUSH Department has already identified land for these facilities in the districts of Champawat and Pithoragarh, while the search is ongoing in Bageshwar.
According to sources within the government, the initiative is part of the first phase aimed at integrating AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) practices with the state's burgeoning tourism sector. Land parcels have been finalized in Balwakot (Pithoragarh) and Koli Dhek (Champawat).
Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, the State Minister for Medical Education and Health, confirmed the development to TNIE.
"The AYUSH Department is formulating a proposal to open these Naturopathy Hospitals," Dr. Rawat stated. "We will soon send a proposal to the Central Government seeking financial assistance. Under the AYUSH Mission, the Centre is expected to provide the necessary funding for these institutions."
Naturopathy focuses on treating the root cause of illness and promoting holistic health rather than merely managing symptoms. The treatments utilize natural methods such as herbal remedies, specialized diets, yoga, massage, hydrotherapy (water therapy), and acupuncture.
The proposed hospitals will offer comprehensive facilities, including diet and nutrition counseling, mud therapy, sun therapy, exercise regimens, and mind-body therapies.
Deependra Chaudhary, Secretary of the AYUSH Department, elaborated on the vision for these centers.
"The proposal for the first phase involves establishing these hospitals in three districts," Chaudhary noted. "These facilities will be set up on the lines of resorts, offering superior accommodation alongside natural medical treatments. This will significantly promote wellness tourism across the state."
This development follows a strategic shift at the central level. Last year, the Central Government launched the 'AYUSH Village' scheme under the AYUSH Mission, intending to develop one such village in every district of Uttarakhand.
However, departmental officials indicate that the Centre has now discontinued the 'AYUSH Village' scheme. In its place, the Central Government will now extend financial support specifically for the construction of Naturopathy Hospitals. The state department is currently preparing the detailed proposal for this new funding channel.