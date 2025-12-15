Uttarakhand pioneers wellness tourism with first-ever naturopathy hospitals

DEHRADUN: In a significant move to boost wellness tourism, Uttarakhand is preparing to establish its first dedicated Naturopathy Hospitals, designed on the lines of luxury resorts where patients will be treated using natural therapies without conventional medication.

The state's AYUSH Department has already identified land for these facilities in the districts of Champawat and Pithoragarh, while the search is ongoing in Bageshwar.

According to sources within the government, the initiative is part of the first phase aimed at integrating AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) practices with the state's burgeoning tourism sector. Land parcels have been finalized in Balwakot (Pithoragarh) and Koli Dhek (Champawat).

Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, the State Minister for Medical Education and Health, confirmed the development to TNIE.

"The AYUSH Department is formulating a proposal to open these Naturopathy Hospitals," Dr. Rawat stated. "We will soon send a proposal to the Central Government seeking financial assistance. Under the AYUSH Mission, the Centre is expected to provide the necessary funding for these institutions."