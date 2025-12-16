12 members of an inter-state fraud gang posing as IT officials busted in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari

RAIPUR: Dhamtari police on Tuesday arrested twelve members of an inter-state fraud gang who posed as Income Tax officers, conducting a fake raid in Dhamtari district.

According to authorities, “An inter-state gang involved in organised crime had entered the house of a doctor without carrying any valid search warrant or identification cards and pretended to be IT officials.”

Following a complaint,the Kotwali police registered a case and launched an investigation. Separate police teams were dispatched to different districts of Chhattisgarh and adjoining Maharashtra. “With consistent efforts, searches and technical analysis of available details gathered, all the accused were taken into custody and brought to Dhamtari,” said Suraj Singh Parihar, the district police chief.

During interrogation, the accused persons admitted that they had learned about Rs 200 crore reportedly kept at the house of complainant Dilip Rathore. They planned to carry out a fake IT raid but failed to locate the cash and fled in their vehicles.

The complainant identified all the accused involved in the incident. Based on substantial evidence, the police arrested the gang members and sent them to jail. Vehicles, mobile phones, and a jute sack allegedly used to carry cash were also seized.

Dhamtari Police urged citizens to verify identification cards and valid orders or warrants when approached by officials of any government department and to immediately report any suspicious activity to the authorities.