13 dead, several injured as buses catch fire after fog-induced pile-up on Yamuna expressway in UP

At least 13 people were killed and several others were injured in a major multi-vehicle collision on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district early on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred around 4 am on the Agra–Noida stretch of the expressway amid extremely low visibility caused by dense fog.

At least seven buses and three cars were involved in the collision, which triggered a fire. Fire and emergency services rushed to the spot, deploying 11 fire tenders to control the blaze and rescue trapped passengers.

According to District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh, the accident occurred near milestone 127 under the Baldev police station limits.

Senior officials, including the DM and SSP, supervised rescue operations carried out by teams from the police, fire services, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Traffic on the expressway was diverted as the road remained blocked. Stranded passengers were later sent to their destinations in government vehicles.

Two of the deceased were identified as 44-year-old Akhilendra Pratap Yadav, a resident of Prayagraj, and 75-year-old Rampal, from Maharajganj district, Baldev Police Station SHO Ranjana Sachan said.

All 13 died of burns, she said.