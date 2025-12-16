Affront to non-Hindi speaking people: Chidambaram slams use of Hindi words in bills' names

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed the Union government "increasing practice" of using Hindi words, written in English script- in the titles of Bills introduced in Parliament, calling it an “affront” to non-Hindi-speaking citizens and states.

In a post on X, the former Union minister said that such titles make it difficult for non-Hindi speakers to identify, understand, or even pronounce the names of Bills and Acts.

“I am opposed to the increasing practice of the government using Hindi words written in English letters in the title of Bills introduced in Parliament,” Chidambaram said.