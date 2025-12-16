Ahmedabad Diary: CM’s jibe on corruption steals spotlight

CM’s jibe on corruption steals spotlight

While inaugurating and laying foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 600 crore in Surat recently, CM Bhupendra Patel used the public platform to send a pointed message on corruption. Addressing an event organised by the Surat Municipal Corporation and SUDA at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, Patel, in his trademark “soft but firm” tone, congratulated the civic body and said “Congratulations to the corporation… for taking only the amount of tax that belongs to the corporation,” he said, pausing before adding with a smile, “We will not get anything else except tax!” an indirect but sharp jibe at corrupt practices.

Major revamp on cards in state BJP leadership

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, his deputy Harsh Sanghvi and BJP state president Jagdish Vishwakarma arrived in Delhi on Saturday, triggering speculation about an impending reshuffle in the party. The buzz gained traction after a closed-door meeting chaired by PM Modi. Sources said the meeting first focused on restructuring BJP’s state organisation and later reviewed the performance of the Gujarat government. The new organisational framework will be aligned with upcoming local body polls and the 2027 Assembly elections, with greater representation for Saurashtra leaders. The revamp is expected to include multiple leaders.

Gujarat ready for bureaucratic reshuffle

The state is preparing a limited bureaucratic reshuffle to accommodate three IAS officers who have returned from central deputation, with transfers likely by last week of December. Ajay Kumar has returned from the Ministry of Defence, while Lochan Sehra and Sandhya Bullar have come back from the Department of Space and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. Sources in the Secretariat said postings are being worked out, with GST, Finance and Revenue among departments under consideration. The reshuffle could involve transfers of 10 to 12 IAS officers to ensure permanent appointments in key departments.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya

Our correspondent in Gujarat

dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com