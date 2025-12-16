Bihar BJP retains caste logic, makes veteran Sanjay Saraogi new president

PATNA: A day after Bihar minister and five-time MLA Nitin Nabin was appointed BJP’s national working president, the party on Monday named six-time MLA from Darbhanga, Sanjay Saraogi, as new Bihar state president.

A former cabinet minister, Saraogi replaces Dilip Jaiswal, who took oath as the state’s industries minister in the Nitish Kumar government last month. Jaiswal had served as the Bihar BJP president for around two years.

Like Jaiswal, Saraogi also belongs to the Vaishya community. Party sources believe the change follows the BJP’s stated principle of “one person one post”.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a letter, “BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Saraogi as the state president with immediate effect.”

Saraogi said, “The party has placed its trust in me, and I will try my best to live up to expectations. We will work to take the party forward.” He also highlighted the party’s internal assessment system, adding, “The party keeps a close watch on each and every one of its workers. It observes what everyone is doing.”