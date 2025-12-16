Bihar DGP holds daily 'jansunvai' to hear public grievances at police headquarters

NEW DELHI: In a significant initiative aimed at strengthening public trust and accountability, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar is holding daily “jansunvai” (public grievance hearings) at the state police headquarters, where people from across the state arrive each day seeking police assistance to resolve their problems.

At the centre of the initiative is the DGP himself, who personally meets members of the public and listens to their complaints. This marks the first time in the state police department that a serving police chief has undertaken such direct and regular public interaction to address grievances since assuming charge.

Senior officials said the move reflects a renewed commitment to responsive and people-centric policing.

A robust monitoring mechanism has been put in place to ensure follow-up action. Complaints received during the “jansunvai” are documented and forwarded by the DGP’s office to the concerned district and departmental officers. Progress is closely tracked to ensure timely and effective resolution, officials added.

