Bombay HC seeks Centre's response on plea of slain Agniveer's mother against denial of 'full' benefits to family

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre's response on a plea filed by the mother of an Agniveer who was killed in cross-border shelling in Jammu & Kashmir during Operation Sindoor, challenging the denial of benefits to which a regular soldier's family is entitled to in such cases.

A bench headed by Justice Ravindra Ghuge issued a notice to the Ministry of Defence, seeking its response on the plea filed by the mother of Agniveer Murali Naik, and posted the matter for hearing on January 15.

The Centre's Agnipath scheme creates an "arbitrary" distinction between Agniveers (as recruits under the scheme are called) and regular soldiers, claimed the plea filed by Naik's mother Jyotibai, questioning the "discriminatory" denial of full death benefits to the family.

Naik, an Agniveer, was killed on May 9 in Poonch, J&K, when the Pakistan Army resorted to heavy cross-border artillery and mortar attacks as India launched Operation Sindoor, a military action in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror strike that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in April.

The petition, filed through advocates Sandesh More, Hemant Ghadigaonkar and Hitendra Gandhi, argued Agniveers perform the same duties and face the same risks as regular soldiers, yet the families of those recruited under the short-term induction programme are denied long-term pension and other welfare benefits.