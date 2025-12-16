Declared 'dead' in draft rolls, TMC councillor walks into crematorium, demands own last rites

KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress councillor on Tuesday walked into a crematorium near Kolkata and demanded that his last rites be performed, claiming that the Election Commission listed him among the "dead" in the draft electoral rolls.

A booth-wise list of the deceased and migrated voters was released ahead of West Bengal's draft electoral rolls earlier in the day.

Surya Dey, the TMC councillor of Dankuni Municipality's Ward 18, said that while checking the lists linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, he claimed his name figured among the "dead", though he had filled and submitted his enumeration form to the booth-level officer.

"Since the Commission has declared me dead, it should complete the process," Dey told reporters as he walked into Kalipur crematorium, flanked by supporters.

"Let the officials come and cremate me." He called this administrative absurdity with serious consequences.

"I am an elected public representative. If I can be shown dead on paper while I am very much alive, imagine what can happen to ordinary voters," he said.

He held Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar responsible for what he termed a "conspiracy" behind the deletion.

Dey asserted he had complied with every procedural requirement under the SIR, submitting forms and documents during the enumeration drive.

"Despite that, I have been struck off. This is not a clerical error; this is dangerous," he alleged.

The episode quickly travelled from the crematorium to social media.

TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty, in a Facebook post, said, "Dankuni Municipality Ward 18 councillor Surya Dey, resident of Chanditala Assembly constituency. Serial number 40, Booth number 226. According to the voter list on Tuesday, he is dead. Is this SIR or a farce?" The Election Commission has not responded to the specific allegation.