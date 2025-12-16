Delhi court refuses to take cognisance of ED chargesheet against Gandhis in National Herald case

A Delhi court on Tuesday declined to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) money laundering charges against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, along with five others, in the National Herald case. The agency said it would challenge the order in a higher court.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne observed that the ED’s chargesheet stemmed from a complaint filed by a private individual rather than from a registered FIR relating to a scheduled (predicate) offence. As a result, taking cognisance of the chargesheet was not permissible under law, the court held.

The judge noted that the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing has already lodged an FIR, and it would be premature to examine the merits of the ED’s arguments.

The ED has accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as well as late party leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, along with Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering.

It has been alleged that they acquired properties worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which publishes the National Herald newspaper.

The investigation agency further alleged that the Gandhis held the majority 76 per cent shares in Young Indian, which "fraudulently" usurped the assets of AJL in exchange for a Rs 90 crore loan.