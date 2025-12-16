Dengue cases and deaths decline sharply in 2025 compared to previous year: Union Minister Nadda

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday said dengue cases and deaths in the country have registered a sharp decline till November 2025 compared to the corresponding period last year.

In a written reply in Parliament, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said there has been a 48.85 per cent decline in dengue cases and a 64.15 per cent decline in deaths across the country till November 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024.

The minister said the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC), under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, administers the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) for the prevention and control of vector-borne diseases such as dengue.

Nadda also said the national case fatality rate of dengue has remained below 1.0 per cent since 2008 and currently stands at 0.08 per cent in 2025 till November 30.

He said the government has taken several measures to prevent and control dengue. Under the National Health Mission, budgetary support is provided to states and Union Territories for dengue-related activities, including case management, vector control, training and awareness programmes.

The Centre has also been issuing regular advisories to states and UTs to continue promotive, preventive and curative measures, including outbreak containment. “The ministry is regularly reviewing and monitoring the disease situation through the reports submitted by the states/UTs. For real time monitoring, states have been trained to enter the data on Integrated Health Information Platform-Vector Borne Diseases (IHIP-VBD) portal,” Nadda said.

He added that dengue surveillance systems, including the Integrated Health Information Platform and the functioning of Sentinel Surveillance Hospitals and Apex Referral laboratories, are reviewed periodically. For surveillance and free diagnosis of dengue, 869 Sentinel Surveillance Hospitals and 27 Apex Referral laboratories have been identified across the country.

The minister further said free test kits are being provided to states for timely diagnosis and effective case management, which has contributed to a decline in dengue-related deaths, including among the youth.