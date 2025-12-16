Four children test HIV positive in MP government hospital; contaminated blood transfusion suspected

SATNA/BHOPAL: Four children suffering from thalassemia have tested HIV positive at Satna District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh allegedly due to contaminated blood transfusions, officials said on Tuesday.

The case is four months old and an investigation is underway into it, an official said.

Officials suspect the use of contaminated needles or blood transfusions for the spread of infection to the children.

MP Health Minister Rajendra Shukla told reporters in Bhopal that he has ordered a probe into the matter and sought a report.

"It is also being investigated whether the blood transfusion took place in other hospitals also or only in the government hospital," he said.

The affected children, aged between 12 and 15 years, received blood transfusions from the hospital's blood bank, as per an official.

Devendra Patel, in-charge of the blood bank at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel District Hospital in Satna, said four children have tested HIV positive and an investigation is underway to determine how they got infected.