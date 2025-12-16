Gang rivalry over kabaddi tournaments leads to killing of player-promoter Rana Balachauria in Mohali

CHANDIGARH: A tussle among rival gangsters over dominance in the organisation of kabaddi tournaments in Punjab has led to the killing of 30-year-old kabaddi player-cum-promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh alias Rana Balachauria, who was shot dead in Mohali on Sunday evening.

He was killed by associates of gangsters Doni Bal and Lucky Patial. This is not the first such incident, as two well-known players of the sport have earlier been assassinated in similar circumstances.

Punjab Police have identified three alleged accused, including two shooters who fired multiple rounds at Balachauria. They have been named as Aditya Kapoor alias Makhan and Karan Pathak, both residents of Amritsar, with 13 and two FIRs registered against them respectively.

Police said the accused belong to the gang of Doni Bal and Lucky Patial. No arrests have been made so far.

According to police, the assailants fled on the Landran road after shooting Balachauria at point-blank range in the head and face during a private kabaddi tournament in Sector 82, Mohali, at around 6 pm.

The tournament had been under way for the past few days. Balachauria, who had got married around 10 to 15 days ago, was rushed to Fortis Hospital with gunshot injuries, but despite immediate clinical assessment, he was declared brought dead.

The tournament was being held at a packed ground, where Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh was also expected to attend the evening matches to distribute prizes.

Police said four rounds were fired by the two accused, who approached the victim on the pretext of taking a selfie and took him aside near the parking lot before shooting him at point-blank range. While fleeing the spot, the accused fired shots into the air to scare youths who attempted to chase them.