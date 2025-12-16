Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers brought back to India from Thailand

Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa's Apora, where a devestating fire claimed the lives of 25 people, landed in India on Tuesday after being deported from Thailand.
The brothers were accompanied by a team from central agencies, while the Goa police were present at the immigration area to complete formal arrest procedures.
The Luthras, who allegedly fled to Thailand within hours of the deadly fire at the club they own, were detained by Thai authorities in Phuket after the intervention of the Indian Embassy.
A Delhi court had earlier dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of the brothers.
The fire broke out past midnight on December 7, when a musical night was being held at the nightclub. About 100 people, mostly tourists, were partying at that time. The use of electric firecrackers was believed to have caused the fire.
According to the FIR registered by Goa Police, Birch by Romeo Lane didn’t have basic fire safety measures like extinguishers, alarms, suppression gear or a fire audit on record.
Police said that the owners, manager, partners, event organiser and senior staff conducted a fire act at the venue “without taking proper care and caution” and despite “full knowledge” that it could lead to a deadly accident.
The FIR also stated that the nightclub lacked emergency exits on both the deck and ground floor, which led to several guests being trapped in the flames.