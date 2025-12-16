Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers brought back to India from Thailand

Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa's Apora, where a devestating fire claimed the lives of 25 people, landed in India on Tuesday after being deported from Thailand.

The brothers were accompanied by a team from central agencies, while the Goa police were present at the immigration area to complete formal arrest procedures.

The Luthras, who allegedly fled to Thailand within hours of the deadly fire at the club they own, were detained by Thai authorities in Phuket after the intervention of the Indian Embassy.

A Delhi court had earlier dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of the brothers.