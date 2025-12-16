Gujarat police nabs murder convict absconding for nine years from Haryana

AHMEDABAD: After evading arrest for nine years after jumping parole in a wife-murder case, a life-term convict has been arrested by Surat’s Sachin Police in Haryana, ending one of the force’s longest manhunts under an operation codenamed Operation Prison.

Surendra Kallu Prasad Verma, sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife back in 2007, was traced and arrested following a meticulously planned crackdown that pieced together old case files, ground intelligence and sustained surveillance.

In 2016, Verma was released on parole but failed to return to prison, choosing instead to disappear and evade authorities for nearly a decade. His parole jump forced police to reopen the case as a live manhunt, tracking his movements across multiple states.

To crack the case, the Sachin Police launched Operation Prison, reviving decade-old leads and retracing the accused’s movements starting from his native Beohra village in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh. Investigators found that Verma had deliberately cut off contact with his parents and brother, leaving even family members unaware of his whereabouts.