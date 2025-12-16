Hansi declared as 23rd district of Haryana, notification within a week

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday declared Hansi as the 23rd district of Haryana, marking a significant administrative milestone for the region. The official notification will be issued within a week, he said .

With the creation of the new district, Hisar district will now have two subdivisions—Hisar and Barwala—while the newly formed Hansi district will comprise two subdivisions, Hansi and Narnaund.

Addressing a ‘Vikas rally’ in Hansi, CM Saini also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for three development projects worth Rs. 77.30 crore.

Recalling Hansi’s rich historical and cultural legacy, Saini described it as a land of valour and sacrifice, once known as the gateway of Hindustan. He paid homage to the sacrifices made during the First War of Independence in 1857, stating that the historic Lal Sadak still bears testimony to the brutal atrocities of the British, where freedom fighters were mercilessly crushed. He said Hansi’s prominence predates even the freedom struggle, noting that the town was earlier known as Asi and Asigarh, and during the reign of Emperor Harsha, it served as the capital of the Satluj province.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to regional development, Saini said that no stone would be left unturned for the progress of Hansi. Highlighting development works, he stated that projects worth Rs. 1,008 crore have been executed in the Hansi Assembly constituency over the last 11 years, whereas only Rs. 253 crore worth of works were undertaken during the Congress regime.

Targeting Congress over its criticism of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Chief Minister said that intensive revisions have been conducted several times since Independence, including in 1952, 1957, 1961, 1965–66, 1983–84, 1987–89, 1992–93–95 and 2002–03—often when opposition parties were in power. “Democracy was never under threat during those periods,” he said, questioning why objections are now being raised in 2025 when the Election Commission is performing its constitutional duty to update electoral rolls.