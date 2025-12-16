Indian-origin woman detained during green card process after 30 years in the US; family seeks answers

A 60-year-old Indian-origin woman who has lived in the United States for over three decades was reportedly detained by US immigration authorities earlier this month, prompting concern from her family and local lawmakers.

Babblejit “Bubbly” Kaur was taken into custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on December 1 while attending a routine biometrics appointment linked to her pending green card application, according to her family. The incident was first reported by Long Beach Watchdog and family members.

Kaur has been living in the US since 1994 and has no criminal record, her family said. Her green card petition had already been approved through sponsorship by her US citizen daughter and son-in-law, while her husband is a lawful permanent resident.

According to her daughter, Joti Kaur, federal agents detained her mother at a US Citizenship and Immigration Services facility without providing an immediate explanation. “My mother was at the front desk when several federal agents entered the building. She was then called into a room and told she was being arrested,” Joti said. Kaur was allowed a brief phone call with her attorney but was still taken into custody.

For several hours, the family was not informed of her whereabouts. They later discovered through the ICE detainee locator system that Kaur had been transferred overnight to the Adelanto ICE Processing Center near Victorville, California, a former federal prison now used as an immigration detention facility.