Indian-origin woman detained during green card process after 30 years in the US; family seeks answers

A 60-year-old Indian-origin woman who has lived in the United States for over three decades was reportedly detained by US immigration authorities earlier this month, prompting concern from her family and local lawmakers.
Babblejit “Bubbly” Kaur was taken into custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on December 1 while attending a routine biometrics appointment linked to her pending green card application, according to her family. The incident was first reported by Long Beach Watchdog and family members.
Kaur has been living in the US since 1994 and has no criminal record, her family said. Her green card petition had already been approved through sponsorship by her US citizen daughter and son-in-law, while her husband is a lawful permanent resident.
According to her daughter, Joti Kaur, federal agents detained her mother at a US Citizenship and Immigration Services facility without providing an immediate explanation. “My mother was at the front desk when several federal agents entered the building. She was then called into a room and told she was being arrested,” Joti said. Kaur was allowed a brief phone call with her attorney but was still taken into custody.
For several hours, the family was not informed of her whereabouts. They later discovered through the ICE detainee locator system that Kaur had been transferred overnight to the Adelanto ICE Processing Center near Victorville, California, a former federal prison now used as an immigration detention facility.
Family members said Kaur is being held in a large dormitory-style room with dozens of other detainees, where lights remain on throughout the night and constant noise makes sleep difficult. Visiting hours are limited, and family members often wait an entire day for a brief meeting.
“It’s been a nightmare. She doesn’t belong there. It’s so inhumane,” Joti said.
Originally from India, Kaur and her husband settled in California in the mid-1990s, first in Laguna Beach and later in Long Beach. For more than two decades, they ran Natraj Cuisine of India and Nepal on Belmont Shore’s 2nd Street, becoming a well-known part of the local community. Kaur also worked for nearly 25 years at a Belmont Shore Rite Aid until the pharmacy chain closed its remaining outlets earlier this year.
The couple has three children, two US citizens and Joti, who has legal status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme.
Democratic Congressman Robert Garcia, who represents Long Beach, has called Kaur’s detention “horrific” and urged her release. His office said it is in contact with federal authorities as the family prepares additional legal filings that could allow Kaur to be released on bond while her case proceeds.
A GoFundMe campaign launched by family friends has raised over USD 26,000 to cover legal fees, commissary expenses and communication costs during her detention.
The US Department of Homeland Security has not yet issued a statement explaining the reasons for Kaur’s detention. As of this week, she remains in custody at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center, with no timeline announced for a hearing or release.