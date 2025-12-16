Indo–China barter trade via Shipki La to resume from June after six-year gap following MEA clearance

CHANDIGARH: As the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has given political clearance to the Himachal Pradesh government, Indo–China border trade through the Shipki La strategic pass in Kinnaur district will resume from June next year after a gap of six years.

The barter-based trade will operate via the Land Customs Station (LCS) at Namgia–Shipki La near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). A trade mart is also likely to be set up near the pass to facilitate traders and tourists.

Imports and exports from this border point will be restricted to items notified by the Union government. Currently, 20 items are permitted for import, including wool, pashmina, sheep skin, yak tails, yak hair, salt, shoes, blankets, quilts, carpets and herbal medicines.

A total of 36 items are allowed for export, including coffee, tea, barley, rice, wheat, flour, dry fruits, tobacco, cigarettes, canned food, spices, watches, shoes, utensils, and handloom and handicraft items.

Sources said trader registration will be carried out by the Pooh tehsildar-cum-trade officer. Applicants will need to submit identity proof, residential certificate, past trade records (if any), and passport-size photographs.

Locals from 14 border villages, including Namgia, Chuppan, Nako, Pooh and Chango, are economically dependent on this cross-border barter trade conducted through Shipki La. Trade passes are issued by the Union Ministry of Commerce to facilitate the activity.