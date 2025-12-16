J&K Police's counter intel wing busts alleged terror network; 12 suspects detained

SRINAGAR: The counter intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday carried out pre-dawn raids at multiple locations across the valley and busted a terror-linked network of anti-national elements operating under the garb of social activism, officials said.

During the operation across seven districts, 12 suspects were detained for questioning.

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) conducted coordinated searches across multiple districts of the Kashmir valley, exposing a clandestine terror-support ecosystem masquerading as voices of social change, dealing a decisive blow to anti-national elements operating under the garb of social activism, the officials said.

They said the searches were carried out in connection with a 2023 case registered at CIK Srinagar police station under various sections of IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The action was undertaken after obtaining due authorization through search warrants issued by a special court in Srinagar, designated under the NIA Act, the officials added.