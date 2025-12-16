Kolkata Messi event: Sports Minister Aroop Biswas seeks to quit over alleged 'mismanagement'

KOLKATA: West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas has offered to step down from the position after the TMC-led state government came under fire for alleged mismanagement during the event featuring football legend Lionel Messi at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium, TMC sources said on Tuesday.

Sharing a "resignation letter" written by Biswas to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said in a Facebook post, "Sports Minister Aroop Biswas has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting to be relieved of the responsibility of the sports department."

"Didi, do take my respects. On December 13, 2025, global footballer Messi came to Vivekananda Yuva Bharti Krirangan and there was a situation. You have already formed a probe committee. For an impartial probe, I want to be relieved as the sports minister of West Bengal. I would like you to please accept my request," Biswas reportedly wrote.

However, the letter was not on Biswas's official letterhead. Official sources said there was no clarity yet on the future course of action regarding Biswas's request.

Biswas, a senior TMC leader and close associate of the chief minister, has not made any public statement on the matter so far.