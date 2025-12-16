Kolkata Messi event: Sports Minister Aroop Biswas seeks to quit over alleged 'mismanagement'

KOLKATA: West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas has offered to step down from the position after the TMC-led state government came under fire for alleged mismanagement during the event featuring football legend Lionel Messi at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium, TMC sources said on Tuesday.
Sharing a "resignation letter" written by Biswas to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said in a Facebook post, "Sports Minister Aroop Biswas has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting to be relieved of the responsibility of the sports department."
"Didi, do take my respects. On December 13, 2025, global footballer Messi came to Vivekananda Yuva Bharti Krirangan and there was a situation. You have already formed a probe committee. For an impartial probe, I want to be relieved as the sports minister of West Bengal. I would like you to please accept my request," Biswas reportedly wrote.
However, the letter was not on Biswas's official letterhead. Official sources said there was no clarity yet on the future course of action regarding Biswas's request.
Biswas, a senior TMC leader and close associate of the chief minister, has not made any public statement on the matter so far.
The development came amid mounting criticism and political backlash over the alleged mismanagement and security lapses during the high-profile football event on December 13, in which angry spectators resorted to indiscriminate rampage and clashed with the police, causing an estimated damage of Rs 2 crore of stadium furniture.
The state government had previously constituted a high-level enquiry committee headed by Justice Asim Kumar Roy, retired judge of the Calcutta High Court, to probe the alleged lapses during the event.
Based on the committee's recommendations, the governemnt on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar, Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Mukesh Kumar, Rajesh Sinha, the senior bureaucrat in charge of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department and three other senior officials.
The officials have been asked to explain within 24 hours "why such mismanagement and lapses happened in the stadium on that day."
According to a press statement issued by the state secretariat, the government has also sought clarifications from the officials regarding "why proper coordination with concerned stakeholders, including the private organiser, was not carried out so as to ensure smooth conduct of the event."