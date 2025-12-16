MGNREGS jobs shrink in Gujarat amid worker deletions, mounting payment delays

AHMEDABAD: At a time when the Centre has pushed through a bill to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), official data submitted in the Lok Sabha on December 16 points to a steady erosion of the scheme’s reach in Gujarat rather than a revival.

The figures show a clear and sustained decline in employment under MGNREGS in the state, closely linked to large-scale deletions of workers from official rolls and mounting delays in wage payments. Employment in Gujarat stood at over 15.16 lakh workers in 2018–19. After a dip in 2019–20, the numbers rose sharply during the pandemic year of 2020–21 to 19.31 lakh, before entering a prolonged downward phase. By 2023–24, employment had fallen to 15.11 lakh, declined further to 13.06 lakh in 2024–25, and dropped sharply to just 9.01 lakh in 2025–26, as of December 11.

This contraction has coincided with significant churn in the MGNREGS database. In 2022–23, Gujarat deleted 5.59 lakh workers while adding only 3.20 lakh, resulting in a net loss. The following year saw an even sharper purge, with 9.75 lakh workers deleted against just 3.01 lakh additions, a trend that directly mirrored the fall in employment.

Although the state added 10.77 lakh workers in 2024–25, the rebound proved short-lived. In 2025–26 so far, additions have slowed to 1.74 lakh, deletions have continued, and overall employment levels have remained significantly lower. The data indicates a direct link between shrinking job card rolls and declining access to work, translating into fewer days of guaranteed employment under the scheme.