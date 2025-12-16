MP announces Rs 1,782 crore compensation package for thousands displaced by dam projects

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a Rs 1,782 crore special relief package for families affected by submergence due to three major multipurpose dam and irrigation projects in the state.

The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav. The package will benefit families displaced by the Upper Narmada Project, Raghavpur Multipurpose Project and Basania Multipurpose Project in Anuppur, Mandla and Dindori districts.

The special package is in addition to Rs 1,656.02 crore already earmarked for rehabilitation and compensation in the detailed project reports (DPRs) of the three projects.

Officials said the total cost of the Upper Narmada, Raghavpur and Basania projects stands at Rs 5,512.11 crore. Together, the projects are expected to provide irrigation facilities for 71,967 hectares of land and generate 125 megawatts of electricity. As many as 13,873 families are likely to be affected by submergence and will receive compensation of Rs 12.50 lakh per family under the special package. In addition, around 50,000 Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families will be given extra compensation.

In another key decision, the cabinet approved a provision of Rs 90.67 crore under the revenue head for 2025–26 towards operation and maintenance of the Bhopal and Indore Metro Rail projects. The decision comes just four days before Bhopal is set to become the second city in the state, after Indore, to have an operational metro service.