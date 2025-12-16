Over 1 lakh drug samples tested in 2024-25, 3,000 fail quality standards: Centre

NEW DELHI: Over one lakh drugs samples were tested in 2024-25, out of which over 3,000 were declared not of standard quality, the centre informed the Rajya Sabha Tuesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State of Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel said, of the total 1,16, 323 drug samples that were tested, 245 were found to be adulterated.

Sharing more details, the minister said, in 2023-24, 1,06, 150 drug samples were tested, of which 2,988 were declared not of standard quality, while 282 were declared as spurious.

In 2022-23, a total of 96,713 drugs samples were tested, of which 3,053 were found to be not of standard quality, while 424 were declared adulterated.

In 2021-22, 88,844 drug samples were tested. Of them, 2,545 were declared not of standard quality, while 379 were found adulterated.

In 2020-21, of the 84,874 drug samples that were tested, 2,652 were not of standard quality, while 263 were spurious.