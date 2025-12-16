PM Modi salutes armed forces on Vijay Diwas

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the valour of the armed forces on Vijay Diwas  the day the Indian Army defeated Pakistan in the 1971 War.

"On Vijay Diwas, we remember the brave soldiers whose courage and sacrifice ensured India had a historic victory in 1971.

Their steadfast resolve and selfless service protected our nation and etched a moment of pride in our history," Modi said.

"This day stands as a salute to their valour and a reminder of their unmatched spirit.

Their heroism continues to inspire generations of Indians," he said.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16 every year to honour the soldiers who fought in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which culminated in the surrender of Pakistan's Army.

Around 93,000 Pakistani soldiers, led by General A A Khan Niazi, laid down their arms in what was one of the largest surrenders seen since World War II.