Stories of grit take centre stage at 36th edition of Devi Awards

NEW DELHI: The 36th edition of the Devi Awards in Delhi honoured 12 women for their invaluable contribution in various fields while breaking societal norms.

The Monday evening was abuzz at the ITC Maurya not with speeches or spectacle, but with quiet authority; what unfolded was a celebration of women who shaped their worlds through persistence, intellect, and purpose. The 36th edition of the awards, the seventh in Delhi, was less about applause and more about acknowledgement of their journeys.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was the chief guest, while Chief Minister Rekha Gupta served as the Guest of Honour at the event, which commenced with a welcome address by Express Publications (Madurai) Pvt Ltd CEO Lakshmi Menon setting the tone for the day.

This was followed by the lighting of the lamp as EPMPL CMD Manoj Sonthalia. Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla, Menon, and Editor Santwana Bhattacharya were present on the stage along with the chief guests.

Gadkari said women have played a vital role in shaping India’s history and society, adding that recognition comes from the quality of one’s work. “A person’s work becomes their trademark,” he said.

Gadkari remarked, “Respect should not be demanded; it should be commanded,” while stressing the importance of skill and merit. Gupta said India has long empowered women. From Rani Lakshmibai to Kalpana Chawla, women have broken barriers.