Stories of grit take centre stage at 36th edition of Devi Awards

NEW DELHI: The 36th edition of the Devi Awards in Delhi honoured 12 women for their invaluable contribution in various fields while breaking societal norms.
The Monday evening was abuzz at the ITC Maurya not with speeches or spectacle, but with quiet authority; what unfolded was a celebration of women who shaped their worlds through persistence, intellect, and purpose. The 36th edition of the awards, the seventh in Delhi, was less about applause and more about acknowledgement of their journeys.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was the chief guest, while Chief Minister Rekha Gupta served as the Guest of Honour at the event, which commenced with a welcome address by Express Publications (Madurai) Pvt Ltd CEO Lakshmi Menon setting the tone for the day.
This was followed by the lighting of the lamp as EPMPL CMD Manoj Sonthalia. Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla, Menon, and Editor Santwana Bhattacharya were present on the stage along with the chief guests.
Gadkari said women have played a vital role in shaping India’s history and society, adding that recognition comes from the quality of one’s work. “A person’s work becomes their trademark,” he said.
Gadkari remarked, “Respect should not be demanded; it should be commanded,” while stressing the importance of skill and merit. Gupta said India has long empowered women. From Rani Lakshmibai to Kalpana Chawla, women have broken barriers.
The women felicitated included Smita Prakash, editor and CEO of ANI, for her contribution to journalism; Simran Sharma, paralympian swimmer and gold medallist at the 2024 Para Championship in Japan; and Dr Radhika Batra, paediatrician and public health expert, for her work in combating child malnutrition.
Also honoured were Sudha Bhattacharya, professor and geneticist, for her contribution to molecular biology; Aditi Mangaldas, dancer and educator, for her work in Kathak and contemporary dance; and Sonia Mathur, senior advocate at the Supreme Court, for her contribution to legal affairs.
The list featured Archana Jahagirdar, founder and managing partner of Rukam Capital, for promoting entrepreneurship; Anita Kundu, mountaineer, for her conquest of Everest; Shradha Sharma, founder and CEO of YourStory, for championing India’s start-up ecosystem; Meenakshi Jain, Member of Parliament and historian, for her scholarly work on Indian history and religion; Rina Dhaka, fashion designer and entrepreneur, for her new-age approach to fashion; and Lakshmi V Venkatesan, founder of Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust, for her inspiring work with young people.