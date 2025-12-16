Tiger pugmarks found in Jharkhand's PTR on day-one of tiger census

RANCHI: Tiger pugmarks found on the very first day of the tiger census have lent significant weight to forest officials’ claims about the presence of big cats in the Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR).

The census began across Jharkhand on December 15. According to officials, it is being carried out across 31 territorial forest divisions and five protected wildlife divisions in the state, including major conservation areas such as the Palamu Tiger Reserve and the Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary.

The exercise is part of a nationwide wildlife enumeration programme conducted once every four years to generate accurate and scientifically validated data on animal populations.

PTR Deputy Director Prajesh Kant Jena confirmed the finding of tiger pugmarks in the reserve. “Tiger pugmarks and their scat have been found at several places in the PTR on the very first day of the tiger census which started on Monday,” Jena said. With this, the active presence of tigers in the area has been confirmed, he added.

According to Jena, the pugmarks and other signs collected till December 22 will undergo scientific verification and documentation. The process will cover all ranges and beat areas in a phased manner and will also include camera trapping and data analysis.

“Besides tiger pugmarks, significant evidence of the presence of leopards and wolves has also been found,” the Deputy Director said.