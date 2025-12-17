10 Ahmedabad schools get bomb threat; turns out to be hoax after search

AHMEDABAD: As many as 10 private schools in Ahmedabad received an email on Wednesday threatening bomb blasts, which later turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found during searches, police said.

As a precautionary measure, these schools declared a holiday for the afternoon shift as the morning shift was already over when they received the emails, having a common text, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Harshad Patel said.

After being alerted, police, along with the bomb detection and disposal squad, dog squad and anti-sabotage teams, reached the schools and conducted a thorough search, Patel told reporters.

"In the email sent to the schools, it was claimed that bomb blasts will be carried out in these establishments during the afternoon.