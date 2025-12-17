After Pahalgam attack, Kashmir tourism stakeholders look to winter snowfall for revival

SRINAGAR: After the onset of winter in Kashmir, the stakeholders are eagerly waiting for the season’s first major snowfall, hoping it will revive tourist footfall to the Valley and help offset the severe blow dealt to the tourism sector following the April 22 Pahgalam terror attack.
From hoteliers to houseboat owners to ski instructors and tour operators and shikara wallas, everybody is eagerly waiting for the snowfall that could breathe life back into the struggling tourism sector.
There is hope that a good spell of snow will once again attract tourists from the country and abroad to the picturesque, snow-clad Valley.
“People will come to Kashmir as there is no better place than it. We are getting good response from tourists for Christmas and New Year,” said tour operator Farooq Ahmad Kuthoo.
He said a sizable number of tourists from Gujarat, Maharashtra, South India and West Bengal are visiting Kashmir.
Asserting that snowfall remains the key factor, Kuthoo said, “If there is good snowfall, the tourist inflow to the Valley will increase manifold and it will help in the revival of tourism”.
Tour operator and Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) Secretary General Sajad Kralyari said the tourist arrivals has picked up this month only and compared to previous months, the bookings have increased for Christmas and New Year.
“It may significantly increase if there is snowfall. Many intending tourists have kept their Kashmir visit on hold and are awaiting snowfall. The bookings will spur any time if it snows,” he said.
According to Kralyari, some hotels are sold out in Gulmarg for Christmas and New Year.
The world's highest revolving restaurant, recently opened on Apharwat Peak in Gulmarg, offering 360-degree panoramic views, has emerged as an added attraction for tourists this winter.
Kralyari noted that, unlike previous years when Gulmarg used to be fully booked during the Christmas and New Year, the April 22 attack in Pahalgam severely dented tourist confidence and the sector is still in the process of recovery.
On April 22, militants attacked tourists at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam killing 25 tourists and a local ponywala. The attack dealt a severe blow to the tourism sector in the Valley and it is yet to revive.
“Tourist footfall and arrivals will increase significantly if there is snowfall and mountains and plains are covered with snow blankets,” Kralyari said.
The winter tourist destination of Sonamarg in central Kashmir, once abuzz with visitors during winter, is waiting for tourists.
President Hotel Association Sonamarg Farooq Hafiz said there is negligible tourist footfall at the tourist destination.
“We expect the tourists will return to the place if and when there is snowfall. After snowfall, the Sonmarg turns into a winter wonderland and attracts tourists in large numbers,” he said.
Kashmir is presently in the grip of intense cold with the night temperature staying below freezing point due to prolonged dry spell.
However, in good news, MeT has predicted light snow over upper reaches of Kashmir and light rain over scattered plain areas of J&K from December 20 night to 21st afternoon.
Manzoor Pakhtoon, chairman All Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association (AKHBOA) said at present all houseboats in Dal Lake and Nageen lake are lying vacant.
“It all depends on snowfall. If there is snowfall, the tourist footfall will definitely increase and occupancy of houseboats and hotels will improve,” he said.