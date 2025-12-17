After Pahalgam attack, Kashmir tourism stakeholders look to winter snowfall for revival

SRINAGAR: After the onset of winter in Kashmir, the stakeholders are eagerly waiting for the season’s first major snowfall, hoping it will revive tourist footfall to the Valley and help offset the severe blow dealt to the tourism sector following the April 22 Pahgalam terror attack.

From hoteliers to houseboat owners to ski instructors and tour operators and shikara wallas, everybody is eagerly waiting for the snowfall that could breathe life back into the struggling tourism sector.

There is hope that a good spell of snow will once again attract tourists from the country and abroad to the picturesque, snow-clad Valley.

“People will come to Kashmir as there is no better place than it. We are getting good response from tourists for Christmas and New Year,” said tour operator Farooq Ahmad Kuthoo.

He said a sizable number of tourists from Gujarat, Maharashtra, South India and West Bengal are visiting Kashmir.

Asserting that snowfall remains the key factor, Kuthoo said, “If there is good snowfall, the tourist inflow to the Valley will increase manifold and it will help in the revival of tourism”.

Tour operator and Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) Secretary General Sajad Kralyari said the tourist arrivals has picked up this month only and compared to previous months, the bookings have increased for Christmas and New Year.

“It may significantly increase if there is snowfall. Many intending tourists have kept their Kashmir visit on hold and are awaiting snowfall. The bookings will spur any time if it snows,” he said.