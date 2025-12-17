Army inducts tanks, artillery into Kashmir via military special train

The operation marked a significant boost to the Army’s mobility, enabling rapid logistics build-up and strengthening operational readiness along the northern borders.

“This milestone was achieved in close coordination with @RailMinIndia, underscoring the transformative impact of the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project,” the Army said.

In June this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the prestigious Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla rail link.

Built at a cost of ₹43,780 crore, the 272-km-long rail line cuts through some of the most challenging terrain in the Himalayas and ensures all-weather connectivity to the landlocked Kashmir Valley.

Three months after its inauguration, the Army used a freight train to stock supplies for its units and formations in Kashmir ahead of the harsh winter.

In mid-September, the Army ferried 753 metric tonnes of advance winter supplies for its personnel in the Valley from Jammu.

The Army had said the strategic initiative underscored its ongoing capability development efforts to ensure operational preparedness in the challenging Himalayan terrain.