Army inducts tanks, artillery into Kashmir via military special train

SRINAGAR: In a major logistics breakthrough, the Indian Army has successfully inducted tanks, artillery guns and engineering equipment into the Kashmir Valley through a special military train, significantly enhancing its operational preparedness in the region.
“The Indian Army achieved a major logistics milestone on 16 December with the induction of tanks and artillery guns into the Kashmir Valley by a Military Special Train,” the Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) posted on X.
According to the Army, as part of the validation exercise, tanks, artillery guns and dozers were successfully moved from the Jammu region to Anantnag in south Kashmir.
“It demonstrated enhanced mobility and logistical capability,” it stated.
The operation marked a significant boost to the Army’s mobility, enabling rapid logistics build-up and strengthening operational readiness along the northern borders.
“This milestone was achieved in close coordination with @RailMinIndia, underscoring the transformative impact of the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project,” the Army said.
In June this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the prestigious Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla rail link.
Built at a cost of ₹43,780 crore, the 272-km-long rail line cuts through some of the most challenging terrain in the Himalayas and ensures all-weather connectivity to the landlocked Kashmir Valley.
Three months after its inauguration, the Army used a freight train to stock supplies for its units and formations in Kashmir ahead of the harsh winter.
In mid-September, the Army ferried 753 metric tonnes of advance winter supplies for its personnel in the Valley from Jammu.
The Army had said the strategic initiative underscored its ongoing capability development efforts to ensure operational preparedness in the challenging Himalayan terrain.