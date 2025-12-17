Bengal SIR: ECI to subject hearings on claims, objections to daily audits

NEW DELHI: After completing the first phase of the three-stage Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal with the publication of the draft electoral rolls on Tuesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will now focus on strict monitoring of the hearings on claims and objections, scheduled to begin next week.
Sources in the ECI said that, in view of large-scale irregular voters’ data detected during “progeny mapping,” where, in several cases, the age difference between father and child was found to be less than 15 years, it has been decided to subject the proceedings of the hearings on claims and objections to daily audits.
A source said, “The idea is to detect the doubtful cases during the hearing sessions and refer such individuals back to the electoral registration officers (EROs) concerned for rechecking.”
At the same time, sources said the ECI has also decided to video-record the entire hearing sessions and, if necessary, conduct webcasting of the proceedings. The recorded videos will be preserved and examined to identify doubtful cases, they added.
The sources also said the ECI has decided to adopt a two-pronged monitoring mechanism for the hearing sessions, one by the special roll observers appointed by the Commission to review the SIR exercise, and the other by senior ECI officials monitoring the process online directly from the Commission’s headquarters in New Delhi.
The Commission has also decided to appoint micro-observers for the second stage of the three-stage revision exercise, which will involve the filing of claims and objections and the notice phase, the sources said.
They added that the issuance, hearing, verification and decision on enumeration forms, and their disposal, will be carried out concurrently by the EROs.
Thereafter, the third stage of the SIR will commence, during which the ECI will publish the final voters’ list on February 14 next year.
Soon after the publication of the final voters’ list, the ECI will announce the dates for the crucial Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year, the sources said.