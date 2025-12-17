Bengal SIR: ECI to subject hearings on claims, objections to daily audits

NEW DELHI: After completing the first phase of the three-stage Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal with the publication of the draft electoral rolls on Tuesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will now focus on strict monitoring of the hearings on claims and objections, scheduled to begin next week.

Sources in the ECI said that, in view of large-scale irregular voters’ data detected during “progeny mapping,” where, in several cases, the age difference between father and child was found to be less than 15 years, it has been decided to subject the proceedings of the hearings on claims and objections to daily audits.

A source said, “The idea is to detect the doubtful cases during the hearing sessions and refer such individuals back to the electoral registration officers (EROs) concerned for rechecking.”

At the same time, sources said the ECI has also decided to video-record the entire hearing sessions and, if necessary, conduct webcasting of the proceedings. The recorded videos will be preserved and examined to identify doubtful cases, they added.