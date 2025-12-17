Bihar government orders probe as men receive funds meant for women entrepreneurs

PATNA: The Bihar government has ordered an investigation into the alleged transfer of Rs 10,000 each into the bank accounts of some male members instead of women entrepreneurs under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojna ahead of the recently concluded state Assembly elections.

The beneficiaries have been served notices asking them to return the amounts wrongly credited to their bank accounts. The beneficiaries, however, are reluctant to return the money, claiming they have already spent it.

Bihar Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar on Wednesday expressed concern over procedural glitches in the disbursement of loans to women entrepreneurs associated with Jeevika under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojna.

“I have asked the officials to submit a detailed report of such transfers, if any, to me at the earliest,” he said. The Jeevika scheme comes under the Rural Development Department of the state government.

A senior official of the department said an inquiry had been ordered. “We have received some complaints about the disbursement of loan amounts into the accounts of male members instead of female entrepreneurs,” he said.

“A separate team has been formed to ascertain the allegations. The team has been asked to submit its report at the earliest,” the officer added, stating that the investigation was under way and it would not be prudent to make any official comment at this stage.

At least three recipients, Nagendra Ram, Balram Sahni and Ram Sagar Kumar, all from Jale block in Darbhanga district, have received notices from the block project managers of the scheme. Nagendra Ram, one of the recipients, said he had not applied for the scheme.

“I am not aware how money was credited to my account. I am a disabled person and unable to return the amount as I purchased goats and ducks with the money. I would request Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and officials concerned to forgive me and waive off the money,” he told reporters.

The government swung into action after the main Opposition, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), raised alleged irregularities in the disbursement of money under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojna (Chief Minister’s Women Empowerment Scheme) and demanded a thorough probe.