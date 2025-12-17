Corbett leads tiger census with 550 cameras

DEHRADUN : India launched its national Tiger Census on Sunday. The census, held every four years, aims to scientifically assess the population, distribution, and movement of Bengal tigers across major forest areas and reserves in the country.

This year, the exercise emphasises modern technology and rigorous scientific methods to ensure accurate results.

Corbett Tiger Reserve is a major focus area. Home to more than 260 tigers, it is one of the world’s most important tiger habitats. Uttarakhand recorded 560 tigers in the last count.

Deputy Director Rahul Mishra confirmed that the survey in Corbett will be conducted in three phases, with over 550 camera traps installed. He said the findings will “determine conservation efforts in the coming years”.

Forest officials and frontline staff across India have received specialised training led by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII). The training focused on survey techniques, data collection, and analysis protocols to ensure reliability and consistency throughout the process.

A major highlight of this year’s census is the extensive use of camera traps. This technology enables officials to identify individual tigers by their unique stripe patterns, much like human fingerprints. This method not only provides an accurate count but also helps track territories, habitat use, and activity patterns.

This national exercise extends beyond mere statistics; it is pivotal in shaping future conservation policies and wildlife management strategies. Based on the fluctuation in tiger numbers, the government and Forest Departments calibrate and strengthen their protection schemes.