Dhaka police stop march to Indian mission as India summons Bangladesh envoy

DHAKA: Police stopped a group of protesters marching towards the Indian High Commission in Dhaka's Gulshan area on Wednesday afternoon, demanding the return of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and others who fled during and after the July uprising last year, according to The Daily Star.

The protest followed threats against Indian diplomats, prompting India to summon Bangladesh's envoy. The MEA said it expects the interim government to ensure the safety of Missions and Posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations.

Several hundred protesters under the banner of 'July Oikya' assembled near Rampura Bridge and began their march at around 3:15 pm today. As the procession advanced towards Uttar Badda, police erected barricades to block the route, preventing the demonstrators from moving forward, the report said.

Despite the obstruction, protesters managed to breach the initial barricade but were stopped again by a stronger police blockade further ahead.

Unable to proceed, the demonstrators eventually sat on the road, raised slogans and addressed the gathering using loudspeakers, The Daily Star reported, citing on-ground accounts.

Earlier during the march, protesters were heard chanting slogans such as "Delhi na, Dhaka; Dhaka, Dhaka" as they moved along the route.