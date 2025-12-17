ED raids premises linked to alleged self-styled Manipur ‘Chief Minister’, ‘Defence Minister’

NEW DELHI/IMPHAL: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out raids at five locations in Imphal, Manipur, linked to Yambem Biren and Narengbam Samarjit, who had proclaimed themselves in 2019 as the ‘Chief Minister’ and ‘External Affairs & Defence Minister’ of a so-called “Manipur State Council”.

In a statement, the agency said both the accused were involved in money laundering through the Salai Group of Companies.

According to the ED, the case relates to a press conference held in London in 2019 wherein Biren, styling himself as the “Chief Minister of Manipur State Council”, and Samarjit, styling himself as the “External Affairs & Defence Minister of Manipur State Council”, publicly declared the “independence” of Manipur from the Union of India.

“They by such prejudicial activities, engaged in acts amounting to waging war against the State, sedition, and promoting disharmony, enmity and feelings of hatred among different groups,” ED officials said.

On the basis of this, the NIA and the CBI have already registered cases against the accused persons.

The agency further said that the accused had established the “Kadangband Swajaldhara Implementation Committee” on May 30, 2003, which was later renamed Smart Society on August 10, 2008.

The accused also established another society named Salai Financial Services (SAFFINS), with its registered office at Sagolband Tera Loukrakpam Leikai in Imphal.

“The licence was granted subject to the provisions of the Bombay Money Lenders Act, 1946 (as extended to Manipur) and the rules made thereunder,” the agency added.